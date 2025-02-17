Las Palmas coach Martinez: No excuses for Mallorca defeat

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez admits Sunday's defeat to Real Mallorca was poor.

Martinez concedes their form has fallen away in recent games.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I think it was a game where we had a very bad phase. Lately we haven't been able to score and get ahead on the scoreboard. We have to recover, we did in the second half, but with three goals against us it was very difficult.

"Javi Muñoz's action was very clear, but we didn't get it right. From then on, the first two crosses were two goals and the game became very difficult for us. They were better than us, we recovered before the end of the first half."

"Despite the bad game, the team has had moments, like (Alberto) Moleiro's, which could have made it 3-2, but we didn't have the accuracy that was required. We have to compete better and also improve many things. Today is a very tough day for everyone.

"We have a negative run of results. Objectivity is very difficult after such a huge frustration. But you have to be objective and cool-headed. We are in the middle of a fight. In the two previous games we did not deserve to lose. Today, however, it was very tough because, I repeat, the first two crosses from the opponent are goals."