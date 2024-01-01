Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking

Las Palmas coach Carrion: Real Madrid have their weak points

Las Palmas coach Carrion: Real Madrid have their weak points
Las Palmas coach Carrion: Real Madrid have their weak points
Las Palmas coach Carrion: Real Madrid have their weak pointsLaLiga
Las Palmas coach Luis Carrion insists they're capable of upsetting Real Madrid.

Las Palmas meet Real tomorrow night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carrion said, “We face them like any team but knowing the potential it has. It is a very strong squad in all aspects. But it also has bad things, so you have to take advantage of it to win the game.

"The entire preseason we were working on things as a team. Madrid has more technical conditions than us, so at some point they will make us suffer in defense. We have to dominate with the ball and press high.

“We can hurt them.

On facing Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, he also said: “He has won many things in many places, something that is no coincidence. Madrid dominates the collective game with him: he is good at strategy, transitions, associative style... Madrid has great players and a great coach.

"But they also have their weak points, which we will try to exploit. If we win I will have a beer with my wife, something I always do. Even if we lose.”

Mentions
LaLigaReal MadridLas Palmas
Related Articles
Vinicius Jr pledges his future to Real Madrid: I want to make history here
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain
Endrick debut goal offers Real Madrid fans glimpse of their future