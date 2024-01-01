Las Palmas coach Carrion: Real Madrid have their weak points

Las Palmas coach Luis Carrion insists they're capable of upsetting Real Madrid.

Las Palmas meet Real tomorrow night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carrion said, “We face them like any team but knowing the potential it has. It is a very strong squad in all aspects. But it also has bad things, so you have to take advantage of it to win the game.

"The entire preseason we were working on things as a team. Madrid has more technical conditions than us, so at some point they will make us suffer in defense. We have to dominate with the ball and press high.

“We can hurt them.

On facing Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, he also said: “He has won many things in many places, something that is no coincidence. Madrid dominates the collective game with him: he is good at strategy, transitions, associative style... Madrid has great players and a great coach.

"But they also have their weak points, which we will try to exploit. If we win I will have a beer with my wife, something I always do. Even if we lose.”