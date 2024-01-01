Tribal Football
Laporta ponders drastic ownership change at Barcelona
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is discussing the prospect of ending the club's members ownership structure.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

Inda states Barca's financial situation is forcing Laporta and his advisors to consider drastic action to keep the club afloat.

He insisted: "They tell me that the economic situation of Barcelona it is unsustainable and seriously that they are forced to turn the club into Public Limited Company.

"The club is practically owned by Goldman Sachs, it's a fact.

"When the maturities come to Laporta and they can't pay them you will see..."

