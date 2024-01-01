Laporta: Lewandowski offered to adjust contract to help Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sung the praises of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has scored four goals and assisted one in four appearances so far.

Now the veteran is praised by Laporta - who also says that Lewandowski was prepared to adjust his contract to help the club register players.

"He is a player who is committed to the club," said Laporta.

"When he heard that we might have to implement some measures to comply with the financial regulations, he offered to adjust his contract. I appreciate it very much, but I told him it wasn't necessary."