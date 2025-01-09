Olmo, Victor clear to play for Barcelona - for now

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have cleared to play for Barcelona in the Spanish Cup final.

Just an hour before kickoff for Wednesay night's semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao, Barca received news that both players can be registered.

Advertisement Advertisement

A legal move from Barca has been approved by the Higher Sports Council to have a precautionary measure granted, making the pair available for the forseeable future.

It means Olmo and Victor are available for the final in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Barca's attempts to register the players had been rejected by LaLiga due to financial issues.