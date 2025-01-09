CSD release statement after granting registrations for Barcelona pair Olmo, Victor

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) have released a formal statement after granting the temporary registrations to Barcelona pair Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

The pair had been denied their registration for the second-half of the season by both LaLiga and the RFEF. But Barca have secured a reprieve for the Spanish Super Cup after taking the case to the CSD.

Advertisement Advertisement

The CSD's statement read: "The Higher Sports Council (CSD) has granted this Wednesday the urgent precautionary measure requested by FC Barcelona and by the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

"This measure, which is provisional until the appeal filed by the club and the aforementioned players is finally resolved, suspends the Agreement of the Monitoring Committee of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement, dated January 4, 2025, and the cancellation of the sports licenses of the aforementioned players. It also maintains the validity of said licenses until the present appeal is finally resolved.

"In order to estimate this urgent precautionary measure, the CSD has analyzed the 52-page appeal and the more than 60 documents that accompany it. In their arguments, FC Barcelona, ​​Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor point out that the Monitoring Committee is exclusively assigned the functions of interpreting the application of the clauses of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement, monitoring compliance with the agreement and promoting any other activities that tend to make the Agreement more effective.

"They therefore question whether the Monitoring Committee has the authority to grant or not grant the prior visa or the definitive license of professional football players, seeing indications of full nullity in the Agreement of the Monitoring Committee of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement.

"Without prejudice to the allegations requested for the resolution of the merits of the matter, the CSD has observed the possible concurrence of a cause of nullity of full right and the existence of immediate and difficult to repair damages, which would affect the rights recognized in the current Sports Law to the footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor and their legal security.

"In this regard, the CSD has assessed that, according to article 27 of the Sports Law, professional athletes have the right "to a sports career in accordance with their potential" and with all guarantees and certainty.

"At the moment, FC Barcelona and its players are immersed in the Spanish Super Cup, the first official title of the season, with worldwide visibility and impact and in which only the teams that have had the best performance in national competitions in the previous season participate.

"The CSD believes that failure to adopt this precautionary measure would cause serious economic and sporting harm to the club and, above all, to the players. This could also harm the interests of the Spanish national team, as well as the rest of the national competitions, including LaLiga.

"Finally, the CSD stresses that this ruling does not prejudge the substantive issues raised in the appeal."