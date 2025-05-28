Rayo Vallecano president Presa: Ronaldo? I'll go to Saudi Arabia to bring him back to Spain!

Rayo Vallecano president Martin Presa has declared interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid legend appears set to leave Al-Nassr with his contract running down.

Having just seen his Rayo clinch qualification to the Europa Conference League, an buoyant Presa declared interest in signing Ronaldo for next season.

Presa told Radio Marca: "If he's available, I'll go to Saudi Arabia and bring him back to Spain in my arms!"

On their historic European qualification,he said: "We achieved a miracle without spending a single euro."

The club's president then added: "For us, safety is like winning the Champions League for Real Madrid. Next season? We face three competitions and we don't want to make the mistake of losing focus on the championship.

"Our objective must remain safety."