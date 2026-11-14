El Clasico rivals want Brazil U20 star in defensive rebuild

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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be on course for another clash in 2027.

Both clubs are looking to bring in new defenders and Atletico Mineiro centre-back Vitao is on their radars alongside competition from several Premier League clubs.

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The 18-year-old has been scouted for months by a host interested parties after forcing himself into the first team and shining for Brazil's underage sides.

As per reports from Diario Sport, both of the Spanish giants have made preliminary enquires over his availability, and his willingness to move to Europe in the months ahead.

Atletico Mineiro could demand around £12 million to complete a deal and there could be some key defensive exits from Madrid and Catalonia in 2027.

Antonio Rudiger is out of contract in 2027 in Madrid with Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen set to depart from the Estadio Camp Nou.

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