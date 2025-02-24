LaLiga president Tebas: Real Madrid now a club that cries all day
Tebas has been left frustrated by Real Madrid's complaints about the state of refereeing in Spain this season. Real have made a public complaint against the officiating and have also snubbed a recent meeting between the clubs and the referees association.
Tebas told The Objective: "There have been a lot of refereeing controversies in recent weeks. Real Madrid creates controversy and writes a false story and calls into question all of football.
"It is a verbally aggressive and manipulated story. I know many Madridistas who do not agree with Real Madrid, which is a club that cries all day. They cry about the weekend, they will cry about the following weekend and in their opinion it is all the fault of a conspiracy."
Regarding Real's public letter of complaint, Tebas also snapped: "We will certainly file a complaint, as we did against the club's official TV. We are analyzing the issue at a legal level, but obviously this type of news cannot be admitted because it is falsehood or half-truths".