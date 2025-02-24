LaLiga president Tebas: Real Madrid now a club that cries all day

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has taken fresh aim at Real Madrid.

Tebas has been left frustrated by Real Madrid's complaints about the state of refereeing in Spain this season. Real have made a public complaint against the officiating and have also snubbed a recent meeting between the clubs and the referees association.

Tebas told The Objective: "There have been a lot of refereeing controversies in recent weeks. Real Madrid creates controversy and writes a false story and calls into question all of football.

"It is a verbally aggressive and manipulated story. I know many Madridistas who do not agree with Real Madrid, which is a club that cries all day. They cry about the weekend, they will cry about the following weekend and in their opinion it is all the fault of a conspiracy."

Regarding Real's public letter of complaint, Tebas also snapped: "We will certainly file a complaint, as we did against the club's official TV. We are analyzing the issue at a legal level, but obviously this type of news cannot be admitted because it is falsehood or half-truths".