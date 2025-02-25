LaLiga president Tebas eases tension with Barcelona over Olmo row

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has hinted their battle with Barcelona regarding Dani Olmo's registration is over.

After Barca secured a temporary legal ruling Olmo could be registered in January, LaLiga intimated they would appeal the decision.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Tebas appeared to ease the tension when speaking at the Europa Press breakfast conference.

He stated: "It must always be busy and worried about the financial situation. Barça is coming off terrible losses from the covid era and it needs to recover. And then with operations like Barça Estudios, they haven't gone well. It must be worried and busy. I imagine that Real Madrid is also worried about the stadium issue, Betis, Sevilla, Valencia with the new stadium..."

On Olmo, he continued: "When I said I hope it's because I was hoping that Barça would solve its problems. There were four months since August for Barça to find solutions.

"There was time and a way to work, they wanted to solve it quickly and in three days. On January 3, after the guarantees that we had asked for, because the company did not seem very solvent, the money arrived and then they went to the CSD and in 24 hours they resolved it.

"And they gave them a precautionary measure, putting some things into question. Olmo signed his agreements knowing that in December he might not be registered. I knew that he was aware that this could happen to him."

Asked if Olmo should finish the season at Barça, Tebas replied: "LaLiga should not end with Barça, we have made a very clear statement."