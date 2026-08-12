Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

La Liga launch Celta Vigo's pitch inspection after 'fungus outbreak'

Celta Vigo's Estadio Balaidos.
Celta Vigo's Estadio Balaidos.Profimedia

La Liga officials have confirmed an ongoing pitch inspection at Celta Vigo's Estadio de Balaidos following a suspected fungus outbreak.

Celta are due to host Osasuna on August 16th, in their opening match of the 2026/27 La Liga season, kicking off at 21:30 local time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Following widespread reports in Spain of an outbreak, La Liga are preparing to send experts to inspect the 24,870-capacity stadium in Vigo, to assess if the match can go ahead as scheduled.

The pitch surface is rumoured to have been hit by an unknown fungus infection which has damaged it and Celta have requested the match to be postponed.

Osasuna are open to playing the fixture as scheduled - but they will await an update from La Liga.

The stadium has been undergoing renovation for over a decade and it is planned to be among the 11 Spanish stadiums used to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

Once renovation works are completed, the arena is set to increase its capacity to between 40,000 and 44,000.

Celta previously had an option to postpone the match due to striker Borja Iglesias reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with Spain, but opted against it.

Mentions
Celta VigoLaLiga

Related Articles

Courtois: The team 'always comes first' with Mourinho

Marc Cucurella ready for 'Real Madrid honour'

La Liga's latest Scottish recruit: Who is new Sevilla striker Robbie Ure?