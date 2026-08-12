La Liga launch Celta Vigo's pitch inspection after 'fungus outbreak'

La Liga officials have confirmed an ongoing pitch inspection at Celta Vigo's Estadio de Balaidos following a suspected fungus outbreak.

Celta are due to host Osasuna on August 16th, in their opening match of the 2026/27 La Liga season, kicking off at 21:30 local time.

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Following widespread reports in Spain of an outbreak, La Liga are preparing to send experts to inspect the 24,870-capacity stadium in Vigo, to assess if the match can go ahead as scheduled.

The pitch surface is rumoured to have been hit by an unknown fungus infection which has damaged it and Celta have requested the match to be postponed.

Osasuna are open to playing the fixture as scheduled - but they will await an update from La Liga.

The stadium has been undergoing renovation for over a decade and it is planned to be among the 11 Spanish stadiums used to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

Once renovation works are completed, the arena is set to increase its capacity to between 40,000 and 44,000.

Celta previously had an option to postpone the match due to striker Borja Iglesias reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with Spain, but opted against it.