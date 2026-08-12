La Liga's latest Scottish recruit: Who is new Sevilla striker Robbie Ure?

Sevilla captured headlines this week with the signing of promising Scottish striker Robbie Ure, who is set to become the 10th player of his nationality to feature in La Liga.

The 22-year-old signed for Sevilla for a reported fee of 9 million euros (£7.68m), including potential add-ons, from Swedish club Sirius.

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Ure revealed his pride at joining the La Liga club after a successful stint in Sweden.

"I'm very happy to be here. Sevilla is a very big club. With a great history in Spain, but also in Europe. I'm really looking forward to playing for Sevilla. I'm very excited," he said.

"I think the chance to play for a very big club, a club that comes with a lot of pressure every game, to play in La Liga also is a great step for me and to take my career to the next level.

"I wanted to be in top-class environments, some of the best, and I feel like here is the place to be for me.”

A unique career path

Ure has had a curious career so far and arrives in Spain after going down a different path to what many would consider the 'normal' route for a young Scottish player.

The striker started in Rangers' youth academy and looked to be on a pathway to the first team after some sporadic appearances in the 2022/23 season - including a League Cup game against Queen of the South, where he netted his first senior goal.

In an unexpected twist, Ure rejected the chance to sign a new contract in 2023 and departed for Belgian giants Anderlecht - although his game time there was limited to reserve games and just one appearance for the first team.

The 22-year-old switched clubs again just two years later to sign for Allsvenskan side Sirius.

An exceptional debut campaign in Sweden saw Ure net 11 goals in 30 league appearances, before he stepped up to a whole new level in the current season.

The striker bagged 15 goals in 15 games and departs midway through 2026 to take the next step in his career with La Liga giants Sevilla - leaving Sirius 12 points clear at the top of the table, still yet to lose a game.

How does Ure play?

Ure has taken the number nine shirt in Spain, suggesting he is in line to go straight into the starting line-up - so what qualities will he bring?

His ability in front of goal is immediately obvious; impressive numbers at youth level have been backed up by his step into senior football with Sirius.

While the league is not of the same quality as La Liga, Ure has proven he is a capable force in the opposition box and can score a variety of goals with both feet.

Of his recorded goals in the Allsvenskan, at least 13 were netted with his right foot and nine with his left - highlighting an ability to score from different angles and not having to rely on one stronger foot.

Sevilla have, in part, signed the Scot due to his current form, where he averages a goal every 90 minutes. That sort of momentum can be carried with him to Spain and hopefully help to overcome any teething issues that come with moving to a new, more difficult league.

Ure's recent form Flashscore

A closer look at his shooting stats makes for even more positive reading.

Ure attempted 46 shots in his 15 league games this season, of which 23 were on target, and 15 were scored.

That gives the striker a 50 per cent shooting accuracy and an average of 3.07 shots per goal scored - a lethal level of finishing, scoring without needing countless chances.

Away from his goalscoring, Ure stands at one meter, 89 centimeters tall (around six feet two inches), which gives him a presence among opposition defenders.

Despite his height, the striker rarely scores headed goals, but is very effective at winning duels and bringing his teammates into play.

His link-up play with Sirius was particularly impressive. Ure managed 21 key passes, averaging out at 1.4 per game, and attempted 24 dribbles.

He also puts himself about when it comes to dueling and winning fouls - the striker was fouled 57 times in just 15 Allsvenskan games and won 90 ground duels.

Ure will bring a physical presence to Sevilla's attack and, if he can continue his superb form, will add goals to the side and a new dimension to their offensive play.

Ure's career stats Flashscore

Future ambitions with Scotland

At just 22-years-old, Ure has the opportunity to refine his game in a tough environment, with the hopes of propelling himself into contention with the Scottish national team.

He missed out on the 2026 World Cup despite being in fine form for Sirius; although Ure isn't stressing about his international future.

"I was watching Scotland in the World Cup and it was something that, of course, I would have loved to be involved in," he told BBC Scotland.

"My ambition is to play with Scotland one day but I have no stress for that situation. I feel like what I do at club level will give me the opportunities that I deserve.

"I'm going to push to be involved with the men's first team but of course if it's Under-21s then there's no problem. I'm young and I feel like I will have a good international career."

Ure is still a young player who can develop his game, but his form in 2026 has been undeniable, and all eyes will be on Sevilla to see how one of the more unique deals of the transfer window pans out.