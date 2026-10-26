Kylian Mbappe joins exclusive Real Madrid club after El Clasico win

Real Madrid might just have reignited the LaLiga title race after a 2-1 El Clasico win away at defending champions Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe scored in both halves to seal victory for Jose Mourinho in his first league meeting with La Blaugrana in over a decade.

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That ended Barca's 100% start to the league campaign and moved Real Madrid three points behind them in the rankings as Mbappe stole the show.

His winner brought the Frenchman up to 14 goals across all competitions as part of a stellar start to 2026/27, but it also hit a key club landmark, as he finally reached 100 goals in Madrid.

It's taken Mbappe 116 games, and just over two full seasons at the club to do it, and only iconic trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano did it faster.