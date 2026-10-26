Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Mourinho masterclass ends Barca run in Real Madrid statement win

Carragher brutally says Man Utd players "don't actually like playing with Fernandes"

Nico Williams reveals why he snubbed Arsenal, Barca and PSG

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Mbappe brace sees Real Madrid stun Barcelona after AC Milan win

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Christo Popov completes fairytale to win French Open and take over world No. 1 ranking

Littler dumped out of European Championship after quarter-final loss to Ratajski

Kylian Mbappe joins exclusive Real Madrid club after El Clasico win

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.Profimedia

Real Madrid might just have reignited the LaLiga title race after a 2-1 El Clasico win away at defending champions Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe scored in both halves to seal victory for Jose Mourinho in his first league meeting with La Blaugrana in over a decade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That ended Barca's 100% start to the league campaign and moved Real Madrid three points behind them in the rankings as Mbappe stole the show.

His winner brought the Frenchman up to 14 goals across all competitions as part of a stellar start to 2026/27, but it also hit a key club landmark, as he finally reached 100 goals in Madrid.

It's taken Mbappe 116 games, and just over two full seasons at the club to do it, and only iconic trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano did it faster.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Kylian MbappeReal MadridBarcelonaLaLiga

Related Articles

Cubarsi: Fixture pile up is no excuse for El Clasico loss

Mourinho masterclass ends Barca run in Real Madrid statement win

Mbappe at the double as Real Madrid stun Barcelona in El Clasico