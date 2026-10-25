Mbappe at the double as Real Madrid stun Barcelona in El Clasico

Kylian Mbappe’s double clinched a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid over Barcelona in the 265th El Clasico, as Los Blancos stopped their arch-rivals becoming the first club in La Liga history to win their opening 10 matches of the season.

League leaders Barca might have been the team chasing history, but Madrid had the first opportunity when Arda Guler intercepted Pedri’s misplaced pass and raced into the box before blazing his shot over the bar.

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That chance would have encouraged Jose Mourinho, who was managing in his first Clasico since March 2013, but Los Blancos’ ever-mercurial boss received his first talking-to from referee Juan Martinez Munuera after just 10 minutes, when he protested the award of a foul against Aurelien Tchouameni.

Barca suffered a setback on the half-hour mark when right-back Xavi Espart went down injured and was replaced by Alejandro Balde.

Seeking to capitalise, Mbappe sent an acrobatic volley over the bar before Anthony Gordon saw his near-post effort parried behind by Andriy Lunin, who was making his first appearance of the season after Thibaut Courtois was ruled out with the flu.

But Mbappe finally scored his 10th league goal of the season in fortuitous fashion four minutes before the break, when Gerard Martin’s clearance struck Madrid’s top scorer six yards out and flew into the net.

The first half ended with a flurry of chances, as Lamine Yamal and Yan Diomande fired wide when well-placed, and with the next goal crucial, the Barca fans raised the volume in the early stages of the second period.

They were rewarded in the 61st minute, when Blaugrana top scorer Raphinha received the ball inside the box and found the far corner with his 15th goal in all competitions this term.

Los Blancos looked to hit back immediately, with Joan Garcia parrying away Guler’s snapshot, but Barca were buoyant and Lunin made a stunning reflex stop to keep out Martin’s header.

Yamal bent an effort inches wide and Frenkie de Jong saw a shot blocked in the closing stages, but Mbappe snatched victory three minutes from time as Eduardo Camavinga beat Garcia to a through ball and squared for his France teammate to tap home.

It sealed Madrid’s first victory at the Nou Camp since October 2023 – and just their second in the last eight head-to-heads (L6) – while extending Mourinho’s unbeaten run against the Blaugrana as Madrid boss to six matches (W4, D2).

Los Blancos remain third in the table but they are now just three points behind their rivals, whose run of 23 successive home league wins ends in dramatic fashion.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Mbappe's stats Flashscore

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