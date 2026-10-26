Cubarsi: Fixture pile up is no excuse for El Clasico loss

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has offered a clear message as Real Madrid stormed to a 2-1 LaLiga win at the Estadio Camp Nou.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe did the damage for Los Blancos as Jose Mourinho ended Barcelona's 100% start to their league title defence on a chaotic night in Catalonia.

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Cubarsi's backline struggled to cope with the pace and directness of Real Madrid's attack, but he was in no mood for excuses, after a fifth game in 15 days since returning from the international break.

"I don't want to use this as an excuse, but the schedule has been extremely packed. We've had a lot of matches and played a lot of minutes.

"It's natural to feel some fatigue, but we can't use that to justify the defeat."

Up next for Barcelona is a league home tie up against Alaves on October 31st.