Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Mourinho masterclass ends Barca run in Real Madrid statement win

Carragher brutally says Man Utd players "don't actually like playing with Fernandes"

Nico Williams reveals why he snubbed Arsenal, Barca and PSG

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Mbappe brace sees Real Madrid stun Barcelona after AC Milan win

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Christo Popov completes fairytale to win French Open and take over world No. 1 ranking

Littler dumped out of European Championship after quarter-final loss to Ratajski

Cubarsi: Fixture pile up is no excuse for El Clasico loss

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.Profimedia

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has offered a clear message as Real Madrid stormed to a 2-1 LaLiga win at the Estadio Camp Nou.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe did the damage for Los Blancos as Jose Mourinho ended Barcelona's 100% start to their league title defence on a chaotic night in Catalonia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cubarsi's backline struggled to cope with the pace and directness of Real Madrid's attack, but he was in no mood for excuses, after a fifth game in 15 days since returning from the international break.

"I don't want to use this as an excuse, but the schedule has been extremely packed. We've had a lot of matches and played a lot of minutes.

"It's natural to feel some fatigue, but we can't use that to justify the defeat."

Up next for Barcelona is a league home tie up against Alaves on October 31st.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Pau CubarsiBarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga

Related Articles

Mourinho masterclass ends Barca run in Real Madrid statement win

Mbappe at the double as Real Madrid stun Barcelona in El Clasico

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal