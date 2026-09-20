Marc Pubill wants 'statement' derby win over Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill wants to send a derby message to their LaLiga rivals by beating Real Madrid in today's derby.

Los Rojiblancos host their arch rivals at the Estado Metropolitano with a five-game home unbeaten streak against Los Blancos across all competitions.

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Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho have each lost one league game so far this season and this clash offers a chance to head into the international break on a positive note.

Ahead their battle in the capital, Spain international Pubill is ready for the challenge of facing off with Kylian Mbappe.

"It's a special match, but so is every match. It's three more points on offer.

"Beating them would be a statement of intent. We're going to fight for it, I'm sure we will."

Despite Atleti's strong overall recent record against Real Madrid, Pubill's sole derby appearance ended in defeat, as Simeone lost out in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup semi-final.