Kanchelskis weighs in on Zakharyan Real Sociedad options

Paul Vegas
Former Manchester United and Russia winger Andrei Kanchelskis has urged Arsen Zakharyan to resist a return to the Russian Premier League.

The young winger moved to Real Sociedad earlier this year from Dynamo Moscow, though has struggled for regular minutes.

A January loan move has been mooted for the Russia international, but Kanchelskis says Zakharyan shouldn't consider a return home as an option.

He told Sport-Express: "Loan of Zakharyan in the RPL? Leaving the RPL is difficult, but you can always return in time.

"Zakharyan — a young guy who still has his whole career ahead, so there’s no point in talking about returning to the RPL.

"He does not need to return on-loan in the RPL. If you go on-loan, then go somewhere in Spain or Germany."

