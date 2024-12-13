Juventus preparing move for Real Madrid midfielder Guler

Juventus are preparing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Guler has struggled for minutes this season after a superb Euros with Turkey and impressive second-half of last term with Real.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, revealed: "Arda Güler is wanted by half the Spanish league, everyone has received 'no' for an answer.

"There is an Italian team, Juventus, who wants him on loan in the winter.

"He would have the commitment to be a starter in all matches. He is a huge player."

