Juventus midfielder Rabiot offered to Barcelona

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been offered to Barcelona.

The France international is currently a free agent after his Juve deal expired on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foot Mercato says Véronique Rabiot, who is the agent and mother of the player, has offered him to Barca.

For the moment, Barca are considering their options.

Juventus, meanwhile, has offered a pay rise to the midfielder - but it is not enough for him to say 'yes'.

Rabiot joined Juve in 2019 from PSG.