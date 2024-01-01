Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Joselu admits no word from Real Madrid about next season

Joselu admits no word from Real Madrid about next season
Joselu admits no word from Real Madrid about next season
Joselu admits no word from Real Madrid about next seasonLaLiga
Joselu admits he's not had word from Real Madrid about next season.

Currently with Spain for the Euros, Joselu's loan from Espanyol expires on June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said of next season, "I'm not sure. The truth is that we are in a complicated period. I already said the other day in an interview that I have a clause until June 30 for Madrid to make a decision.

"It's true that here you are away from all that, but in the end you pick up the phone... But I can't say anything, because I don't even know.

"It's not that I have any doubts, it doesn't just depend on me. It depends on more people. Madrid have signed two forwards (Kylian Mbappé and Endrick) and will be planning the season in this way... I hope it can be resolved."

Mentions
LaLigaJoseluReal MadridEspanyolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Joselu happy with Mbappe joining Real Madrid
Promotion playoffs enter critical phase; Castro retires: 10 things you must know from this week's LaLiga
Real Madrid striker Joselu proud being LaLiga title winner