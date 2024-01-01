Joselu admits no word from Real Madrid about next season

Joselu admits he's not had word from Real Madrid about next season.

Currently with Spain for the Euros, Joselu's loan from Espanyol expires on June 30.

He said of next season, "I'm not sure. The truth is that we are in a complicated period. I already said the other day in an interview that I have a clause until June 30 for Madrid to make a decision.

"It's true that here you are away from all that, but in the end you pick up the phone... But I can't say anything, because I don't even know.

"It's not that I have any doubts, it doesn't just depend on me. It depends on more people. Madrid have signed two forwards (Kylian Mbappé and Endrick) and will be planning the season in this way... I hope it can be resolved."