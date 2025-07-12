Inter Miami coach Mascherano comments on De Paul signing prospects

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano admits he's a fan of Rodrigo de Paul.

The Atletico Madrid is a transfer target for the MLS Cup champions.

Mascherano said: "There's nothing official about De Paul. I've also read what's been reported in the media. He's a player from another team.

"I obviously don't like talking about players who belong to another club. If something were to happen tomorrow, I'd have no problem responding to you.

"He's a top-level player, a world champion with Argentina, and he's been playing in Europe for a long time. We always like good players, but I can't say anything more because I know absolutely nothing."