Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Inter Miami coach Mascherano comments on De Paul signing prospects

Carlos Volcano
Inter Miami coach Mascherano comments on De Paul signing prospects
Inter Miami coach Mascherano comments on De Paul signing prospectsLaLiga
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano admits he's a fan of Rodrigo de Paul.

The Atletico Madrid is a transfer target for the MLS Cup champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mascherano said: "There's nothing official about De Paul. I've also read what's been reported in the media. He's a player from another team.

"I obviously don't like talking about players who belong to another club. If something were to happen tomorrow, I'd have no problem responding to you.

"He's a top-level player, a world champion with Argentina, and he's been playing in Europe for a long time. We always like good players, but I can't say anything more because I know absolutely nothing."

Mentions
LaLigade Paul RodrigoMascherano JavierInter MiamiAtl. MadridMLSFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle, Tottenham plan bids for Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher
Newcastle ready £36m bid for ex-Chelsea midfielder
Inter Miami coach Mascherano pushed about Messi contract situation: I see him...