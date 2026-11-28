Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had a mixed set of injury news ahead their LaLiga trip to Deportivo la Coruna.

Table toppers Barcelona could be knocked off top spot before this game - if Real Madrid win at home to Alaves - with the stakes high for the visit of the defending champions.

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Dani Olmo has already confirmed his return from injury, after several weeks out, but Flick's treatment table is not yet cleared, ahead of a busy run of matches across domestic and UEFA Champions League action.

"Bernal is unavailable and Balde is still out. Rodri, Christensen and Lamine Yamal will travel and be available to play.

"Dani controls the tempo, can deliver that final pass, and I'm very happy he's also back."

After the Deportivo clash, Barca face a quick turnaround. before taking on Atletico Madrid on December 2.