There's rarely a week that goes by nowadays without one transfer rumour or another becoming the topic of conversation.

Often there's little in the story for any clubs or players mentioned to be troubled by, but occasionally the strength of a particular rumour makes everyone sit up and take notice.

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That would appear to be the case now, with credible reports now circulating in Spain which suggest that Erling Haaland is courting the attention of Barcelona, with a view to a move there in the summer of 2027.

Haaland not his usual self

Erling Haaland's recent player ratings Flashscore

By that point, of course, the Norwegian's current employers, Manchester City, should be aware of the punishment being meted out for their consistent breaches of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Though there will be an appeal and more legal process, the whole issue has left a black cloud hanging over the Etihad Stadium.

Poor recent form - no wins in the last four Premier League games - has compounded the feeling in and around the club, and one only had to look at Haaland's body language in a post-match interview after the Champions League draw against Napoli to see how unhappy the player has become.

Indeed, his Flashscore player ratings have dipped to as low as 5.9 recently, to evidence his own personal drop-off in quality.

Player's representatives have been spotted in Barcelona

His representatives have been seen more than once in the past meeting with Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, so it can be assumed that the groundwork for any deal has long since been in place.

Even with Barcelona's well-reported financial troubles still a thorny issue with LaLiga, the powers that be would surely see the commercial sense in bringing Haaland to Spain, and may be willing to smooth the waters as a result.

With the Catalans already having plundered an astonishing 51 goals in 13 LaLiga matches, and another 18 in the Champions League - making them by far the top scorers in Europe in 2026/27 - one has to ask whether they would even require the services of the Norwegian powerhouse.

What his signing would do, of course, is free up Raphinha to move back to his more natural position on the left wing, and with Lamine Yamal on the right, the Catalans would boast a front three to rival that of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Stunning goalscoring figures

Robert Lewandowski proved that Barca can play very effectively with a target man, as opposed to a false nine, and there are no better target men in world football at present than Haaland.

If one wanted to be a little facetious, it could be argued that there's little more to his game than putting the ball in the back of the net, but given that's what he's handsomely remunerated for, and something he normally does with aplomb, there's no real issue.

His star has been on the rise ever since he turned professional, but just looking at his figures whilst at City, they make for sensational reading.

In 214 games in all competitions, 202 in which he's started, Haaland has scored an astonishing 176 goals, has hit the woodwork on a further 29 occasions, and has also provided 29 assists.

12 hat-tricks, 31 braces, 28 penalties scored from 34 taken - it wouldn't be unfair to label Haaland a goalscoring machine.

His favourite opponents are West Ham, as he's managed 11 goals against them to date, though the nine he's scored against Man Utd will clearly hold a special place in his memory bank.

His total of 765 shots, of which 395 have been on target, is the best output from a City perspective since his move there, and to give even more perspective, none of Lewandowski, Raphinha or Lamine Yamal took more than 600 total shots in the same time frame.

Given that Lamine and Raphinha could be said to be more dynamic, that's quite the stat for a player who is lauded as much for the physical nature of his game as his goalscoring prowess.

Can Barcelona afford him?

Being a player that thrives on service, he'll get none better than from the feet of Lamine and Raphinha, or Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi should they be preferred on a given matchday.

The only realistic question for Joan Laporta and his board is how they would finance any such deal.

Even if Haaland begins to make it clear that he sees his future away from Man City, he does have a contract there until 2034, and is on wages of £525,000 per week.

In any event, at the moment, there's nothing further to report. But you never say never in football.