Guler: Why Real Madrid fans can count on me staying

Guler: Why Real Madrid fans can count on me stayingProfimedia
Arda Guler has declared his commitment to Real Madrid.

The Turkey midfielder is said to be frustrated about his lack of minutes at Real this season.

But Guler, 20, has dismissed the rumours.

"I am sure that I will succeed at Real Madrid. I will not stop fighting until I am important at Real Madrid," Güler told Marca.

"I love the Real Madrid fans and their support is a great value for me, I am very grateful to them. I came to Real Madrid to play and be an important part of this team. I will not stop fighting until I get it."

Guler is convinced that his time will come.

"Real Madrid explained their plan to me and I believe in their plan. I will succeed here," he says.

"I am so sure that I will succeed at Real Madrid that I have just bought a house in Madrid."

