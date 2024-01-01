Girona striker Stuani: We must admit Barcelona mistakes

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani says they must learn from Sunday's humbling by Barcelona.

Barca hammered Girona 4-0 on Sunday in the Catalan Derbi.

Stuani later said: "The feeling is bad, it was a tough defeat for how we prepared for the match and for the enthusiasm we had: we wanted to make things difficult for Barça, who arrived in great spirits for this match.

"In any case, we have to recognise that they deserved to defeat us. Let's try to admit our mistakes: the first goals came because of our fault, they have great players who can create chances at any moment.

"Now we have to get up and continue working hard to enjoy everything that awaits us."