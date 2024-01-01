Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
SPLIT? Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid losing confidence in eachother
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...
Riquelme says he was close to signing for Man Utd

Girona striker Stuani: We must admit Barcelona mistakes

Girona striker Stuani: We must admit Barcelona mistakes
Girona striker Stuani: We must admit Barcelona mistakesLaLiga
Girona striker Cristhian Stuani says they must learn from Sunday's humbling by Barcelona.

Barca hammered Girona 4-0 on Sunday in the Catalan Derbi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stuani later said: "The feeling is bad, it was a tough defeat for how we prepared for the match and for the enthusiasm we had: we wanted to make things difficult for Barça, who arrived in great spirits for this match.

"In any case, we have to recognise that they deserved to defeat us. Let's try to admit our mistakes: the first goals came because of our fault, they have great players who can create chances at any moment.

"Now we have to get up and continue working hard to enjoy everything that awaits us."

Mentions
LaLigaStuani CristhianBarcelonaGirona
Related Articles
Girona chief Carcel explains Romeu return, Victor Barcelona sale
Victor: Joining Barcelona very emotional
Flick delighted with Barcelona win at Girona: But we cannot relax