Girona signing Romeu: Things were bad at Barcelona

Oriol Romeu is delighted to be back with Girona.

A year after leaving, the midfielder has returned to Girona on-loan for the season from Barcelona.

In today's presentation, Romeu was self-critical about his time at the Blaugrana team while optimistic about recovering his best version at the Girona club: " My performance at Barça was bad and I am not at all happy with my management at different times.

"But I've learned things that are very useful to me, I think I have learned to manage delicate moments. I have analyzed everything and the best thing was to enjoy the field again and Girona makes it easier for me to return to my best version."

Romeu also said, "We must grow game by game. We are players with a lot of enthusiasm but everything needs proper coordination with the coaching staff and the squad.

"I have done the entire preseason and I have good feelings. I know the coach and his ideas, I have tried to absorb everything as quickly as possible to help the team tactically and positionally."