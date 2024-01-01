Girona coach Michel: Yamal can reach Messi level

Girona coach Michel believes Lamine Yamal can reach the levels of Lionel Messi.

Yamal, 17, scored twice for Barcelona in Sunday's 4-1 win at Girona.

Michel said afterwards: "Lamine is someone who makes a difference.

"In my opinion, he is already one of the best players in the world at the age of 17.

"It is difficult to imagine that after Messi, someone else will come like him, but I hope that Lamine continues to develop, because he is a player who can reach that level."