Girona coach Michel says injury crisis "a learning experience for me"

Girona coach Michel says he's learning about himself and his squad during the early part of this season.

Michel was speaking ahead of their Copa del Rey tie against Extremadura. Girona will go into the tie short of numbers due to injury.

He said today: “I accept this role. The fans are the most important thing and we play for them. I always speak on my own behalf, not on behalf of the club. I feel that people should be proud of their team, that they should be happy and content. If they are not, we need to find a solution.

“It has happened to me before. We have to be self-critical, I have looked at the training sessions, the workloads, the minutes of play… what can we do better or change? I have seen the pre-season and it was very complicated, with hardly any first team players due to the Euro Cup, the Copa America, the Olympic Games… The training loads are very different, players who came back injured from the Euro Cup like Krejci or Tsygankov.

"We didn’t have a good pre-season, players who come in and have to play now like Abel Ruiz or Miguel… We have to play every three days until the next break and then we’ll see.”

On Extremadura, Michel continued: “If you focus on anything other than the cup, we will definitely have a problem. We need to be at our best because we must always show it, there is no chance of regulating anything. I expect that from Extremadura and we must go with humility and the intention of doing things.

“Everything is a learning experience for me and I am in a moment of spectacular control. I am not worried because I am very lucky to have these players. A coach depends on them and the first 20-25 minutes against Las Palmas seemed very good to me, with personality.

"I feel that the footballer gives 100% and that makes me not at all worried."