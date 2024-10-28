Girona coach Michel blasts ref after Las Palmas defeat: Incomprehensible!

Girona coach Michel was furious with the match officials after defeat at Las Palmas.

Girona lost 1-0, with Alex Munoz hitting the winner for the Canarians.

Míchel was not shy when analysing the referee's performance and Alejandro Quintero González's decision to disallow Donny van de Beek's goal for a foul in the lead-up.

He said, "It is incomprehensible in football that a goal like that is disallowed. It changes the game a lot. On top of that, we were left with ten men due to an injury, we were going to make a change and they didn't let us do it. Circumstances that upset the plans but the team competed very well.

"We tried. We have a lot of players out and we are tired, but the team gave it their all. We had chances until the end, but they didn't score. The start is different. We scored a goal that was legal and they took away a goal that has no explanation."

Michel added, "Arnau is suffering a blow and Francés could be a cause for concern for us because he has felt some discomfort. Tomorrow he will undergo tests and we will see. One more setback but we must continue to make ourselves stronger as a team to get out of this situation as soon as possible."