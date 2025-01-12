Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Girona coach Michel happy with victory at Alaves
Girona coach Michel admits they weren't at their best for victory ay Alaves.

Jhon Solis struck in injury-time for the 1-0 win on Saturday.

Michel later said, “It wasn’t our best game. We started well, but Alavés’ pressure made us uncomfortable in the game. We wanted to close them down on the inside to go outside, but we weren’t able to.

"We weren’t comfortable with the ball and we need to improve. The players told me that the pitch was uneven, but they closed the spaces well, we didn’t come out well with the ball.

“We started better by making Arnau closer to Oriol Romeu and moving Yangel forward. On the wings, neither Bryan Gil nor Danjuma played a game that could have overtaken their opponent. They travel together and we weren’t good in zone three.”

