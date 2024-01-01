Girona coach Michel accepts Real Sociedad defeat; pleas to home fans

Girona coach Michel couldn't fault the attitude of his players after defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

La Rea won 1-0 thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's effort just before halftime. Afterwards, Michel admitted they failed to create enough chances on the day.

What they lacked:

“We lacked the ability to create chances. We started well, we got to zone three, but we lacked that, even though it is true that Real Madrid work very well at retreating and pressing. With the 0-1 it was a bit more difficult for us even though the first half hour was good. In the second half they felt more comfortable with the ball because our pressure was not effective, we tried to jump higher and that is what they were looking for to break the lines and they made us run a lot.”

Attitude:

“We had soul and character and we tried until the end. We competed well and we just needed to create more chances.”

Without the ball:

“We suffered after losing the ball. Without it in the first half hour we were fine, Arnau was very good between the lines and I didn’t see the team suffer. When we had problems it was in Real’s transition after losing the ball. In the midfield we didn’t find a solid structure to have a good pressure after losing the ball.”

Abel Ruiz:

“He has a problem. Given the situation of the match, we preferred not to take any risks due to the fact that we are currently facing a lot of injuries.”

Lack of chances:

“We must continue to work on this. Without Asprilla, Tsygankov, Bryan Gil, Abel Ruiz or Oriol Romeu, the team’s offensive potential and ability to recover are reduced. On the right wing we created football with Arnau, but we lacked depth, we tried to extend Van de Beek. When you win in one place, you lose in another, we are one of the teams that reaches the three-quarter zone the most, but one of those that shoots the least on goal, we have to improve this.”

Miovski:

“We have to work and train with him. He works well, he has to adapt to a new league, the top four were new and all that is not easy. It is a process that we have to go through in the middle of the competition.”

Arnau:

“We were looking for an intermediate zone and to have that outside-inside. He interpreted it very well, but we lacked depth. While he had fuel he was very good. The system depended on Arnau's position... He did very well.”

Minsu:

“He has done two pre-seasons with us, he has energy and ability in the game. His best position is as a tall midfielder or a wide player. He has motor, shooting ability and we have high expectations of him. He can't play in the Champions League for one day, but we're counting on him for Saturday.”

Danjuma:

“The players have to understand what we want from them. The same thing happened with Van de Beek in the first few games. I wouldn’t say it was an adaptation, but rather a process of understanding the idea and being connected to each other.”

Reaction from the home fans:

“The fans have to understand the process that the players are going through and feel recognisable as fans if the footballer gives his all. There is no player who does not give his maximum in attitude, mentality, energy, etc. Whether you play well or not, I respect that, we try and mistakes are part of the game, and given the demands we have placed on ourselves it is not easy. We had a team that has fourteen internationals and we wanted to get the ball out, we both wanted to.”