Girona chief Carcel: Fans booing our players has shocked me

Girona sports chief Quique Carcel has urged fans to be more realistic.

Girona are struggling to handle their LaLiga and Champions League double commitment this season.

Carcel said: “I already said that we would be victims of last year's success, everything would be compared and that is how it is.

"We have had 13 very complicated League games. Sportingly we have tried to create a very competitive squad and as a sporting director we are self-critical and we are learning. We have done a lot of analysis of what is happening.

"We are new to many things as we are playing in three competitions. We have to analyse the reality of Girona and the complexity of this summer.

“A lot of things are happening and I have the feeling that there is a bit of tension, that people are not happy. I don’t know why. There may be reasons and I respect that, but I did not expect certain things that have happened and they do not help us.

"I didn't expect the team to be booed, it shocked me because they still have an identity, they still play good football. When you go to see a match at Montilivi you enjoy it and you have to value it."