Getafe stuns Atletico Madrid via Arambarri double

Atletico Madrid were denied the chance to move to the top of the LaLiga table, after capital rivals Getafe earned a late 2-1 win at the Coliseum, posting a first win in 25 top-flight head-to-heads while also inflicting Diego Simeone’s very first personal loss against sides managed by Jose Bordalas.

For an Atletico side with just three changes from their midweek loss to Real Madrid, this match represented a huge dilemma. Eager not to gas themselves out ahead of the looming second leg with their local rivals, the Rojiblancos were far from top gear and failed to land a shot on target in the opening half.

As for Getafe, they fulfilled their obligations with a staunch defensive stand – no particular surprise, given the pre-round league low of 0.65 total first-half goals in their matches before kick-off.

Even Antoine Griezmann – a scorer of seven goals in his previous eight personal league meetings against Getafe – struggled to assert himself at first. However, he looked a threat from set pieces, and headed into the side netting from a corner just after the clock passed 30’.

Predictably, Getafe’s best chance of the first half came from a set-piece, when Christantus Uche met a free-kick into the area but could only head straight into the arms of Jan Oblak.

Match stats Flashscore

A double substitution from the Atletico bench initially did nothing to change the visitors’ lack of tempo, with nothing to show for their vast swathes of possession against their local rivals.

With Getafe outmuscling Atletico at every turn, the introduction of the imposing Alexander Sorloth made logical sense, though there was a nervy moment for the Rojiblancos just after the hour mark, when a half-shot from Ramon Terrats was spilled by Oblak, who quickly recovered to prevent any lurking Getafe men from pouncing.

As the final quarter hour approached, Robin Le Normand met a free-kick that looked to be heading in via a deflection off Omar Alderete, who cleared off the line. However, his heroic role was destroyed by a harsh VAR call for an unintentional handball, and from the resulting spot kick, Sorloth struck left-footed low into the bottom-right corner.

Having been so reliant on physicality this afternoon, Getafe were not expected to recover anything. But from almost nowhere, moments after Angel Correa was sent off for a high boot on Djene, Getafe snatched a leveller from a free-kick, with Mauro Arambarri firing in at the near post.

And the Uruguayan went one better just a couple of minutes later, completing his brace after meeting a low pass from Diego Rico and sending the ball in to open up a seven-point gap between Getafe and the relegation zone, while putting a huge dent in Atletico’s title hopes, with Simeone’s men themselves now facing a very difficult run of fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mauro Arambarri (Getafe)