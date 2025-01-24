Real Sociedad coach Imanol upset with Munoz dismissal in Lazio defeat

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil refused to be downbeat after their 3-1 Europa League defeat at Lazio.

Imanol insists they were in the game on Thursday night and had chances to score at critical times.

He said, “It was a shame because, with the match tied, they scored the 1-0 from the first set piece and, after having two clear chances to make it 1-1, they sent us off and it was very difficult afterwards.

"After the 3-0, I made the players see that goal average was very, very important, that we had to stay on our feet and we did, scoring a goal in the end.”

Asked if Aihen Munoz's 30-minute dismissal affected the game, Imanol continued: “I think so, but it’s not because Aihen was sent off. I don’t understand these types of cards in the Europa League. I like the way the refereeing works in the Premier League better, where it is allowed and protected more.

“The small details make their mark and today, with the game still alive at the start, they scored on the first ball and that makes things more complicated. The players know how important the set piece is. We are not very strong but, one way or another, we have to become stronger because to compete in the three competitions, it is something we must improve.”