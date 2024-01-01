Getafe celebrate Christantus Uche: From Spain's fifth tier to scoring on LaLiga debut

LALIGA EA SPORTS 2024/25 is up and running, with a host of big names already making an impact. But one name stood out above all others, unexpectedly: Christantus Uche of Getafe CF, who scored on his LALIGA debut at San Mamés despite playing in the third tier just months ago.

In fact, the 21-year-old’s jump to the big time is even more remarkable when you consider that he was playing in Spain’s fifth tier just eleven months ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Born in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State in Nigeria, Uche made his senior debut for Moralo CP, a small club from Navalmoral de la Mata, from the region of Extremadura in southwestern Spain, in 2023.

He then continued his career with AD Ceuta, playing in Spain’s third tier, before catching the eye of Getafe CF coach Jose Bordalas.

Christantus Uche LaLiga

Uche, naturally a midfielder, was an express request from Bordalas, who saw in the Nigerian an ideal player for his system due to his quality on the ball and physique. Having signed this off-season for the Madrid-based side, he’s already been thrown into the deep end but looks right at home on the big stage.

A goal at San Mames, away at the Copa del Rey holders, is testament to his ability. With his side 1-0 down and playing out of position as a centre-forward, Uche rose high to head home from a corner and win his side a valuable point in what is one of the toughest away days of the LALIGA season.

In the coming weeks, it is likely that we’ll see Uche drop deeper into his natural position in midfield. But with the transfer window still open for another two weeks, we may see him continue in an attacking role as the club continue to finalise their squad.

The Nigerian is under contract at Getafe CF until 2028, and his early impact has impressed his teammates.

“He’s a great talent who’s going to contribute a lot,” said goalkeeper David Soria after the match. “He has to adapt to the step up to the top division, but he’s comfortably playing where the manager puts him.”

Watch this space!