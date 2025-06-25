Francisco Portillo: Real Oviedo makes it five career LaLiga promotions

Earning promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS is no easy feat. Spain’s second division is one of the most demanding in Europe due to its parity and competitiveness, yet one player has seemingly mastered it over the past decade: Francisco Portillo.

The midfielder from Málaga sealed his fifth promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS on Sunday, this time even scoring the decisive goal. In extra time of the Playoff final, Portillo collected the ball inside the box, turned swiftly, and fired a powerful shot into the top left corner to score Real Oviedo’s third goal.

This marks the fifth time Portillo has experienced such success. After rising through the youth ranks at Málaga CF and even featuring in the UEFA Champions League with his hometown club in the 2012/13 season, he joined Real Betis in January 2015 as a winter signing with the goal of securing promotion. Mission accomplished—and the following season he returned to LALIGA with the Verdiblancos.

In summer 2016, he left Real Betis for a recently relegated Getafe CF, where he reunited with several former teammates, including Jorge Molina. That season, he became a key player for José Bordalás and earned promotion via the Playoffs, defeating CD Tenerife in the final.

A true specialist

Portillo spent five seasons at Getafe CF before ending his stint in 2021 and signing for UD Almería. Once again, he achieved promotion in his first season, and the following year, he remained with the team to play again in LALIGA EA SPORTS.

In summer 2023, as a free agent and outside the transfer window, CD Leganés didn’t hesitate to bring him in—and he contributed to what became their second-ever promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Portillo is a true specialist in gaining promotion to the top flight, and remarkably, each of his five promotions came in the only five seasons he has played in the Segunda División, all with different clubs. Only Míchel Carrilero, a player active in the late 1990s and early 2000s, achieved something similar by earning promotion with five different teams between 1999 and 2009.