France coach Deschamps snaps: Leave Kylian alone!

France coach Didier Deschamps has called on the local press to leave Kylian Mbappe "alone".

The Real Madrid striker was omitted from the France squad this week by Deschamps amid claims he was unhappy with his antics durign the last international break.

Mbappe missed France's Nations League ties due to injury, but then spent the week partying in Sweden.

Asked about the star striker, Deschamps said today: "I have told you what I have told you about it, you are free to interpret.

"Kylian is not here. Leave him alone!"

Al-Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kante was also asked about Mbappe and said: "It's not something I've thought of. All I can think of is the players who are there. Kylian, I think he will be back soon. We wish him the best in the meantime." 

