Bakayoko defends ex-Monaco teammate Mbappe over Real Madrid and France criticism

PAOK midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has jumped to the defence of Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Bakayoko played with Mbappe at AS Monaco.

He told L'Equipe: "Perhaps the best thing for him at the moment is not to be available for the French national team. Kylian has shown his dedication to the team more than once.

"People have a very short memory. They should sit on the sofa and look at everything he has achieved. They would realise how wrong they were. We cannot question Kylian at this moment; he has done too much for France, PSG and Monaco.

"I defend him because I think people are hard on him."