France coach Deschamps comments on Mbappe partying controversy

France coach Didier Deschamps has dismissed criticism of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

Rested for this week's Nations League games, Mbappe was snapped partying in Sweden while France defeated Israel last week.

Given it was claimed Mbappe was using his time off to recover from a thigh injury, the night in Sweden has drawn a backlash from France fans.

But Deschamps said today: "A night out... I don't follow the news of the players who are not here. Kylian is in a calculated program with his club, I don't know if he was off or not. I manage those who are here. He sent me a message before the match, but he may have days off with his club.

"The schedule is the same for everyone. His schedule, that's how Real Madrid decided. Like all international players, he doesn't have double sessions every day, so he may have had the freedom to go where he wanted."

