Fornals snaps at journalist: Are you going to ask me about Mbappe or Betis?

Fornals snaps at journalist: Are you going to ask me about Mbappe or Betis?

Real Betis midfielder Pablo Fornals snapped at journalists after defeat at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid won 2-0 via a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fornals was asked at the final whistle: "Is Mbappé unstoppable?"

Fornals replied: "Well, I don't know. If he was unstoppable, I wouldn't have bothered to get up today right? I understand that he is a player and that Real Madrid has the best players in the world to score goals..."

Later, another journalist again asked about Mbappé, to which Fornals was somewhat more angry than in the previous question: "Very well. Are you going to ask me about the Betis or Mbappé...?"