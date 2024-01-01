Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

Fornals snaps at journalist: Are you going to ask me about Mbappe or Betis?

Fornals snaps at journalist: Are you going to ask me about Mbappe or Betis?
Fornals snaps at journalist: Are you going to ask me about Mbappe or Betis?
Fornals snaps at journalist: Are you going to ask me about Mbappe or Betis?LaLiga
Real Betis midfielder Pablo Fornals snapped at journalists after defeat at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid won 2-0 via a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fornals was asked  at the final whistle: "Is Mbappé unstoppable?"

Fornals replied: "Well, I don't know. If he was unstoppable, I wouldn't have bothered to get up today right? I understand that he is a player and that Real Madrid has the best players in the world to score goals..."

Later, another journalist again asked about Mbappé, to which Fornals was somewhat more angry than in the previous question: "Very well. Are you going to ask me about the Betis or Mbappé...?" 

Mentions
LaLigaFornals PabloMbappe KylianBetisReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with double in victory over Betis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti happy with victory over Betis: We're not anxious
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Real Betis clash: We're not playing well