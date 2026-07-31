Birmingham City edge Barcelona on penalties in pre-season thriller

August Priske opened the scoring for Chris Davies’ side with a well-placed header, but Barcelona levelled before half-time through Hamza Abdelkarim’s penalty.
The striker then put the visitors ahead shortly after the break, converting a rebound.
Birmingham responded eight minutes later, with Jhon Solis producing a composed finish from a clever set-piece routine.
Both sides pushed for a winner, but James Beadle made crucial saves late on, while Jack Robinson also cleared an effort off the line.
In the shoot-out, Beadle emerged as Birmingham’s hero, saving penalties from Jordi Pesquer and Brian Farinas to secure victory.
The win marked Birmingham’s sixth of pre-season ahead of their Carabao Cup opener against Swansea City.