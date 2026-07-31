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Birmingham City edge Barcelona on penalties in pre-season thriller

Birmingham City edge Barcelona on penalties in pre-season thriller
Birmingham City edge Barcelona on penalties in pre-season thrillerAction Images via Reuters

Birmingham City ended pre-season in style, defeating Spanish giants Barcelona 3-2 on penalties after an entertaining 2-2 draw at a sold-out St. Andrew’s Knighthead Park.

August Priske opened the scoring for Chris Davies’ side with a well-placed header, but Barcelona levelled before half-time through Hamza Abdelkarim’s penalty. 

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The striker then put the visitors ahead shortly after the break, converting a rebound.

Birmingham responded eight minutes later, with Jhon Solis producing a composed finish from a clever set-piece routine. 

Both sides pushed for a winner, but James Beadle made crucial saves late on, while Jack Robinson also cleared an effort off the line.

In the shoot-out, Beadle emerged as Birmingham’s hero, saving penalties from Jordi Pesquer and Brian Farinas to secure victory. 

The win marked Birmingham’s sixth of pre-season ahead of their Carabao Cup opener against Swansea City.

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