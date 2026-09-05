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Flick reveals Barcelona squad helped with captaincy call

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has confirmed his double LaLiga tittle winning squad help to build his captaincy group for this season.

On the back of winning two league tittles under the former Bayern Munich boss, he opted for change this summer, after Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo headed out on loan to Ajax and Liverpool respectively.

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Robert Lewandowski also moved on, which left a hole in Flick's attack, and in the amount of experience he had available, ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Raphinha and Pedri are the main captains alongside Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal, and Flick has revealed his players helped make that decision.

"I've been here for three years and I know the team better now. I decided on Raphinha and Pedri and the squad chose the other three.

"My staff and I have a better understanding of what's in the team, and for me it's important to see who has a lot of influence. That's why I chose Raphinha and Pedri.

"I didn't want to decide on the other three, just these two, because they're very important."

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