Anthony Gordon reveals how La Liga is more punishing: Intensity can cover up mistakes...

Anthony Gordon has compared the Premier League and La Liga after making the switch to Barcelona.

Gordon, who became the first player in the 21st century to provide two assists on his La Liga debut, has been thriving in Spain since leaving Newcastle United.

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The winger has 3 assists in 3 games, with his latest coming against Rayo Vallecano for Raphinha, an assist which saw new signing Rodri hold his head in his hands after Gordon pulled off a genius back heel.

As he continues to impress away from England, Gordon was asked about the differences between La Liga and the Premier League and how mistakes are more noticeable at his new side.

"I’m not going to deny that the Premier League is incredibly intense. The rhythm is relentless. There are physical battles everywhere. Long ball kicks, corner kicks and a lot of contact.

“That’s why many English players believe it is the best league in the world. They’re used to that kind of chaos. I loved playing in the Premier League and it played a huge role in my development. But Spanish football demands a different level of tactical and technical intelligence.

"In England, sometimes intensity can cover up mistakes. You can miscontrol the ball and still recover by winning the next physical battle. Here, a bad first touch or a lack of concentration on your positioning can punish you immediately. The spaces are smaller, the decisions have to be faster and everything must be cleaner."

He added that English sides may struggle in Spain if they were introduced to La Liga:

"Some Premier League teams would have a hard time playing this style consistently because they may not have the patience or quality in the midfield that is required," he said. "That’s not disrespecting them, it’s just what I’ve noticed in my first games. There’s a different football intelligence here."

Gordon will next feature this weekend as Barcelona take on Valencia away from home on Sunday afternoon.