Barcelona boss Flick delighted with 'leader' Raphinha in new striker role

Barcelona spent the summer fruitlessly pursuing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but Raphinha's blistering start to the La Liga season suggests they may already have the firepower they need.

The Brazilian winger has bagged five goals in three games playing out of position as Barcelona's number nine ahead of Sunday's visit to Valencia at Mestalla.

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Barcelona boast a 100 per cent record and are level on nine points with Jose Mourinho's revamped Real Madrid, and Real Betis, who beat Los Blancos 1-0 on Friday.

The Catalan giants failed to land the forward they craved to replace Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, who left earlier in the summer, and instead settled for a deadline-day deal with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus.

However, even former Manchester City striker Jesus admits it will be hard for him to upgrade an attack already flourishing with his compatriot Raphinha leading the way.

"I don't think I'm coming to improve (the team) because it's already... great," admitted Jesus at his presentation on Tuesday.

"I'm just coming to help."

Raphinha LaLiga stats Flashscore

Raphinha is expected to keep his role as the team's centre-forward in the weeks ahead, although the start of the Champions League will encourage coach Hansi Flick to rotate.

Last season Raphinha suffered several injury problems, so Jesus could lighten his burden.

German coach Flick's arrival at Barcelona signified a new era not just for the team but for Raphinha himself, who was becoming frustrated under Xavi Hernandez.

With Flick at the helm the former Leeds United winger developed into a vital part of the Catalans' system, helping the team claim back-to-back league titles and gaining the admiration of his team-mates.

"In this moment (Raphinha) is doing really great," said Flick on Saturday.

"He's the best option for us at the moment in this position."

No surprise

Flick was upset when Raphinha missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2025, and said this week he has not been at all surprised by how quickly the 29-year-old has impressed through the middle.

"Of course I expected his performance - he's a world-class footballer. I always want him on my team," said Flick, describing Raphinha as one of Barcelona's "leaders".

With Barcelona's pressing game important to Flick's system, Raphinha can literally lead from the front and set the tone.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm annoying for my teammates," admitted Raphinha last season, as he always pushed to keep the team's standards and work rate high.

The winger was given the captain's armband this season, and instead of battling with Anthony Gordon for a place on the left wing, is showing he will not easily be dislodged.

"Raphinha is a role model because he helps us all a lot. Especially the younger ones. He's approachable, and that's what we want, a captain like that," Barca midfielder Marc Bernal told DAZN.

Raphinha netted twice against Elche in the first game of the season as Barcelona ran out 5-0 winners, again in the 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao and then hit another brace in the 5-2 romp against Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

There is still a question over whether Raphinha can sustain his superb numbers across a long period of time, particularly against defences which set up deeper than Barcelona's opponents thus far, denying the Brazilian the room he likes to burst into.

The trip to Mestalla to face Carlos Corberan's Valencia may offer a different type of challenge, but since joining Barcelona in 2022 Raphinha has risen to all those he has faced.