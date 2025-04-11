Flick responds to new Barcelona contract rumours

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has hinted he's ready to discuss new terms.

It emerged this morning that Flick is weighing up making the Barca job his last in management.

The German has a deal to 2026 and Sport says there's plans from the board to offer him a new deal to 2027 or 2028.

Asked about the news today, Flick said: "I'm really enjoying my time here. The staff, the players, everyone is incredible. The atmosphere is fantastic, like a family. I love living in Barcelona and I'm full of energy and ideas to keep improving this team.

"But I'm not the kind of coach who signs a three-year contract just to feel secure. I want to work for this club, the best in the world, step by step. Right now, it's one year... then we'll see. If everyone is happy, we move forward together.

"But I'm focused on the present; we have a lot of work to do."