Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has hinted at La Masia star Ebrima Tunkara being on the verge of a first team debut.

Tunkara has shot through the Barca underage ranks and impressed for the Spain U17 national side, after being named as player of the tournament in the summer UEFA European Championship campaign.

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Flick has include the 16-year-old midfield in senior training on several occasions this season and the German coach is confident he's ready to make the step up.

"Ebrima is a great talent. We saw that when he trained with us last season and in this preseason. He’s an excellent player, an excellent talent.

"I don’t want to say too much, but he has a great future here at this club."

Flick has elevated a host of academy players into his squad across the last 12 months as Tunkara aims to follow the examples of Xavi Espart, Marc Bernal and Gerard Martin.