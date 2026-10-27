Barcelona president Laporta makes firm Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or prediction

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is in no doubt that Lamine Yamal will win a future Ballon d'Or.

The 18-year-old claimed a third consecutive Kopa Trophy (for the top U21 player) at the 2026, but he missed out on the main award, as Harry Kane claimed it for the first time in his career.

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Lamine Yamal ended in third place, with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in second, but Laporta insisted it's only a matter of time before he claims it.

"I'm convinced he'll eventually win the Ballon d'Or, I don't know when, but he deserves it.

"In my opinion, he deserved to win, but the voters decided this way. It was a sporting decision. Let this serve as motivation for him, because I'm sure it will. His teammates will help him get over the disappointment quickly.

"He's unique, as Lamine has been doing this since he was 16, which is truly remarkable. He deserves everything, and we'll all help him to be even more motivated to win this award next year."