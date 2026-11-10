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Fermin Lopez admits he feels 'undervalued' at Barcelona

Fermin Lopez admits he feels 'undervalued' at Barcelona
Fermin Lopez admits he feels 'undervalued' at BarcelonaREUTERS

Fermin Lopez made the shock admission that he feels 'undervalued' at Barcelona.

The 23-year-old reportedly came close to leaving Barcelona for Cheslea in the summer of 2025, but he wasn’t keen on the move.

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Lopez has since become one of Barcelona and Spain’s best attacking threats, with eight goals and seven assists in his 15 games so far this season.

It was his brace that secured an edgy 2-1 LaLiga win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday (November 8) to keep Barcelona top with 33 points from their 12 games.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, he admitted that he doesn’t quite get the same recognition as some of his teammates.

“It’s a little annoying to always feel undervalued, but on the other hand, I do feel very loved by the club, my teammates, and the fans,” he said.

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