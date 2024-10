Barcelona battling to secure Pedri to new contract

Barcelona are battling to secure Pedri to a new contract.

Pedri was again superb for Barca in yesterday's 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla.

The midfielder has returned to full match fitness after missing preseason due to an injury suffered with Spain in the Euros.

He is now back to his best, as he proved on Sunday.

Marca says talks are underway with Pedri over a new deal, though negotiations are slow-going.

Pedri's current contract runs to 2026.