Fed-up Pena rethinks Barcelona future

Inaki Pena is now leaning towards leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has recently lost his No1 status to Wojciech Szczesny.

And Sport says Peña is frustrated with the situation.

The goalkeeper recently had a conversation with coach Hans-Dieter Flick in which he expressed his dissatisfaction.

And Peña is now considering leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.